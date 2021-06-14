‘Utilise service offered at post offices’

ERODE

14 June 2021 22:56 IST

People who wish to send medical items through registered post or speed parcel service can contact their nearest post offices, said Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Erode Division.

A press release said that life saving drugs, medicines, PPE kits, pulse oximeter and other medical equipment can be sent through the department to reach the destination at the earliest. Hence, people can contact the nearest post offices for availing the services, the release added.

