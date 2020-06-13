Uthukuli boy murder: youth remanded, minor sent to observation home

One of the two accused involved in the murder of an eight-year-old boy near Uthukuli, Tiruppur, was remanded in judicial custody and the other, a minor, was sent to juvenile observation home on Saturday.

On Friday, the body of T. Bhavanesh (8) with multiple injuries was found close to a burial ground at Sottagoundanpalayam near Uthukuli. By evening, Uthukuli police secured Ajithkumar (21) and a 17-year-old girl who confessed to the murder.

The deceased allegedly threatened both the accused, who were in a relationship, that he would inform others in the village about them, according to police.

The accused abducted the boy and murdered him using a broken glass bottle and hit his head with a stone on Thursday.

The boy’s body was shifted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Friday for post-mortem and the report would be available by Monday, police said.

The accused were produced before the Uthukuli Judicial Magistrate on Saturday.

Ajithkumar was remanded in judicial custody at the Coimbatore Central Prison, while the minor girl was sent to the juvenile observation home in Coimbatore, police said. The accused were booked under Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code.