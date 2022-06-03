Uthangarai | 13-year-old girl drowns in well

June 03, 2022 14:06 IST

The victim was bathing in a well with a rope fastened to her with a plastic can as a buoy, but the rope snapped and there was nobody around to help

A 13 year old girl was drowned in a well after her safety rope snapped here in a Uthangarai village on Friday.

The victim, M. Poornima of Kollapatty village in Uthangarai, was bathing in a nearby well with a rope fastened to her with a plastic can as a buoy, at the time of the mishap.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Uthangarai police, Poornima, a class 8 student, along with some of her friends had discovered this way of swimming in the nearby well. On Friday morning, her friends had not turned up and so Poornima ventured into the well alone without anyone around.

The girl was later found drowned with the rope snapped. The body was recovered and sent for autopsy. A case has been registered.