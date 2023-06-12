Usurious money lenders thrive on misery of out-of-job workers

June 12, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Usurious money lenders in Tiruppur district have been thriving, ironically due to substantial drop in employment opportunities, according to public welfare organisations.

Workers whose earnings were enough only for their hand-to-mouth existence have been pushed to a situation of depending on usurious money lenders after being rendered jobless for sustaining their livelihood in the hope of finding new jobs.

The usurious money-lending has pushed the borrowers into a situation of facing humiliation from their henchmen, according to N. Shanmugasundaram, president of Nallur Consumers Welfare Council.

The usurious money-lending affected the small-time street vendors as well. The practice of money lenders was to deduct the interest amount at the very outset, and to collect the principal on a daily basis. Those defaulting payment faced rebuke and humiliation from the henchmen of the money lenders, Mr. Shanmugasundaram said, urging the police department to step it and invoke the rule against usurious money-lending in letter and spirit.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Charging Exorbitant Interest Act, 2003, entails stringent punishment to usurious money lenders.

It is perplexing that nothing is being done by the authorities concerned to control the menace. A crisis situation is waiting to explode, M. Rajagopal, president of Tiruppur District Loadmen Association, said.

However, the industrial workers who are out of jobs are in a state of dependency and do not have the courage to lodge complaints under the Act, said M. Ravi, CPI State Committee Member, and senior functionary of the Tiruppur unit of the party.

“The situation of workers is pathetic. About 40 per cent of the industrial workers are jobless. They pledge all the ornaments they have just to feed themselves. The trend of workers shifting to cheaper accommodations is all too apparent,” Mr. Ravi said, emphasising that the prevailing situation necessitated both the Central and State governments to arrange for interest-free loans to the workers

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.