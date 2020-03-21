Usual police monitoring during ‘Janata Curfew’

City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan said that city police will continue its usual monitoring during ‘Janata Curfew’ in the city on March 22(Sunday).

‘Self-imposed curfew’

Nearly 850 police personnel have been deployed across the city to prevent large public gatherings and they will continue to montior the city. “This is a self-imposed curfew,” he told The Hindu, adding that no orders from authorities have come yet regarding any punitive action by the police during the ‘Janata Curfew’.

However, Mr. Sharan sternly warned of action against those who spread rumours about COVID-19 on social media in an attempt to cause panic among the public. “This is not the time to spread rumours,” he said, noting the arrest of self-proclaimed medical practitioner ‘Healer’ Baskar by the city police on Friday.

The ‘Janata Curfew’ was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Thursday. He asked the citizens to stay indoors from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on March 22 as an attempt at social distancing to curb the risk of spreading COVID-19.