Used syringes, vials found at Nehru Stadium

Coimbatore

18 December 2021 22:56 IST

Used syringes and vials of drugs were found in some of the rest rooms of Coimbatore Nehru Stadium on Saturday, a day after the 61st State police inter-zonal athletic meet concluded.

The stadium was the venue of the three-day inter-zonal athletic meet of the police that concluded on Friday and in which more than 400 athletes took part. The police have denied the role of participants of the athletic meet in connection with the incident.

Several used syringes and vials that were discarded in a few rest rooms inside the stadium came to the attention on Saturday.

A police officer said that the stadium was not in the control of the police, implying that anyone could discard such items on the stadium premises. District Sports Officer R.P. Ravichandran was not available for a comment on the issue despite several attempts to reach him over phone.