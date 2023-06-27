Use scientific methods, not torture to investigate cases, says Coimbatore judge

June 27, 2023 12:21 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore’s Principal District Sessions Judge (in-charge) M.N. Senthilkumar, said that there was an age-old perception that torture was a favourite tool in the hands of officials, to extract information and confessions during investigations, or sometimes just to victimise oppressed sections of the society.

Mr. Senthilkumar was speaking at a function organised by the Coimbatore Bar Association to mark the United Nations International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, on Tuesday. An updated booklet on human rights, was also released on the occasion.

Though it was emphasised that third-degree treatment was not warranted for fact-finding, the judge said that there were frequent headlines hitting the newspapers of the torture of persons suspected to have committed crimes, mostly petty offences and it was seen that even officials of high ranks believed that acts of torture could produce results.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crimes definitely needed to be curbed, the judge said, but that did not mean that a person suspected of having committed an offence or charged for an offence could be dealt with in a manner that went against the law. In fact, a Standard Operating Procedure issued by the Police Department’s head said that the police must rely on scientific interrogation techniques instead of using force to extract confessions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.