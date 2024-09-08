Use of nanotechnology in agriculture and allied sectors evaluated at TNAU

‘Nano Connect’, a global conference hosted by Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) recently witnessed an evaluation of inventions and multi-faceted applications of nanotechnology in agriculture and allied sectors, besides biosafety and regulatory framework in the country to promote nano agriculture.

The Centre for Agricultural Nanotechnology, TNAU, showcased nano-agri inputs with improved use efficiency, nano-food systems, nano-diagnostics for early detection of pests, diseases and nutrient deficiencies, nano-remediation and safety of nano-products in agri-food systems.

The event, according to the organisers, was designed to deliver, discuss and update on various theme areas to take advantage of nanoproducts to sustain farm productivity while ensuring environmental safety and self-reliance in the country.

V. Geethalakshmi, TNAU Vice-Chancellor, said that since its establishment in 2010 at a cost of ₹12 crore, the exclusive state-of-the-art Centre for Agricultural Nanotechnology has been addressing challenges to Indian farming caused by shrinking arable lands, water, exodus of people from farming, low fertilizer response ratio and the fatigue.

The centre, the Vice-Chancellor said, generated externally funded research projects worth over ₹30 crore from Global Affairs Canada, International Development Research Centre, Department of Science and Technology - Nano mission, Indian Council of Agricultural Research, and Science and Engineering Research Board, besides private industries like Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited and Coromandel, paving way for development of 10 nano-enabled technologies, award of two patents and citations in more than 100 high impact factor publications.

The TNAU also played a pivotal role in policy decisions at the national level to orchestrate DBT regulatory guidelines for the use of nano-agri inputs and food products in the country in 2020 that facilitated the notification of nano-fertilizers in the country, Prof. Geethalakshmi said.

S.K. Chaudhari, Deputy Director General (Natural Resource Management) Division of ICAR, New Delhi, the chief guest of the event, said that since 2021 when the first nano-fertilizer was introduced, several such fertilizers had been introduced.

Herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, bio-stimulants and other products were being developed using nano systems that may substantially reduce the use of chemical pesticides while ensuring environmental safety, he said.