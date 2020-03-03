Coimbatore

03 March 2020 00:23 IST

The Tamil Nadu State Office of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) organised a two-day National LPG Conclave here on Friday and Saturday to discuss the possibilities of diverse applications of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

The conclave was held at Adithya Convention Centre in Saravanampatti. B. Ashok, chairman of Ratnagiri Refineries and Petrochemicals Limited, was the guest of honour who inaugurated the event on Friday. S.S.V. Ramakumar, Director of Research and Development, Indian Oil Corporation, was the chief guest.

In his address, P. Jeyadevan, Executive Director, Tamil Nadu State Office of IOCL, said that 55 research papers were submitted for the conclave. S.N. Pandey, managing director, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited, said the use of LPG was on the rise in various industries, particularly the glass blowing industries and automobile industries.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Ramakumar said that while carbon was the cheapest and richest source of energy, carbon emissions must be controlled.

“Carbon dioxide needs to be effectively capped and gainfully converted to value added products,” he said. The technical sessions assessed the growth of LPG in terms of its future utilisation.

“The exploration for new avenues in the use of energy will be more useful for the country’s economic growth,” Mr. Ashok said.

The use of liquid energy sources should be improved to tackle climate change, he said, urging that quality LPG kits should be produced to be used in old vehicles. Mr. Ashok also called for implementing digital technology in the auto LPG sector.

On Saturday, BPCL-Kochi Refinery unit head Murali Madhavan said the usage of LPG was increasing in the automobile sector. Gurmeet Singh, IOCL Marketing Director, said the oil company was focusing on introducing new technologies in LPG distribution.

IOCL Chairman Sanjiv Singh, who was the chief guest for the second day, said in the future of LPG was “bright in India.” IOCL would redress the grievances of its customers at the earliest, he said, according to a release.

Nearly 1,000 delegates participated in seven technical sessions and workshops that focused on the non-domestic applications of LPG. An awareness exhibition on LPG was also inaugurated at the event.