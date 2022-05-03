Use of country-made bombs in Coimbatore Forest Division under investigation

The Forest Department has taken the initative to crack down on country-made explosives which poachers use to hunt wild animals. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

May 03, 2022 19:48 IST

The death of a female elephant in Coimbatore Forest Division in March this year, after it bit into a country-made bomb (avittukai), has prompted the Forest Department to act against the crude and age old method of hunting. The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force) has tasked R. Rajmohan, Deputy Conservator of Forests and principal of Tamil Nadu Forestry Training College (TNFTC), Vaigai Dam, to conduct a “thorough scientific investigation” on usage of country-made bombs in farmlands adjoining Coimbatore division areas. As per the order of the PCCF, Mr. Rajmohan has been instructed to conduct the investigation in consultation with the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Working Plan). The Deputy Conservator of Forests has been allowed to draw any field staff from the Coimbatore Forest Division for this investigation. He has been asked to submit a detailed report to the PCCF (HoFF). The order said that the officer needs to undertake the investigation in such a manner that his core duties are not affected. He has also been asked to take the advice and direction of Conservator of Forests, Coimbatore, and consult with the District Forest Officer, Coimbatore Forest Division. Sources with the Forest Department said that Mr. Rajmohan conducted field visits in some of the forest ranges in the Division and collected details of old cases related to the use of avittukai. He also spoke to persons who were previously involved in using the crude explosive. Use of avittukai is very prevalent on agricultural lands near forests and people use them mainly to hunt wild boars that damage crops. The crube bomb in the size of an egg is wrapped with meat waste or stufed inside fruits as bait to kill wild animals. The bomb explodes when the animal bites it. According to field staff of the Forest Department, people who use the explosive do not intend to target wild elephants. However, elephants take the bait in very few cases. In a latest incident, a female elephant aged between eight and 10 died on March 24 after biting into a country-made bomb placed by poachers. Due to the explosion in the mouth, the elephant’s tongue was severed and its left lower jaw was broken. The animal died around three weeks after the explosion.