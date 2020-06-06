Use of country bombs to hunt wild boars in Coimbatore too

COIMBATORE

Kerala’s elephant case calls for efforts to stop poaching involving crude explosives

In mid-April, a team of Prohibition Enforcement Wing of the police led by Inspector Baskaran had gone to a farmer’s house near Annur in Coimbatore following a tip-off on brewing of arrack. The team, not just found fermented wash, but also stumbled upon ‘avittukai’, a country made explosive to hunt wild boar in areas along some forest boundaries in Tamil Nadu.

The handling of the explosive itself was proven risky for the PEW team as it fell from the grip of a constable and went off.

The constable escaped with minor injuries.

On May 30, staff of Periyanaickenpalayam forest range of Coimbatore Forest Division held two men with six such explosives, three live rounds used in double barrel rifle, wild boar meat, and fermented wash.

Though the explosive is used to hunt crop raiding wild boars, it could turn fatal for other animals including elephants, like the pregnant pachyderm that had a tragic death in Kerala.

“Two elephants, including a calf, have died of injuries caused by avittukai explosion in the Coimbatore Forest Division in the past,” alleges K. Kalidas of Osai, an environment organisation.

Risks

“It is mainly used to kill wild boars to protect crops and sometimes for meat. Very few people follow the practice as it involves risks. It can be stopped if authorities take action against violators other than collecting fine,” he says.

Though local people had claimed that avittukai explosion was reason for the injuries in the mouth of at least two wild elephants in Coimbatore Forest Division since 2016, the Forest Department attributed them as ulcer.

Elephants injured by such explosion starve to death as they will not be able to take proper feed.

“This practice is followed in many parts of the country where wild boars cause damage to crops. Laying live wires in farms are also a practice to kill wild boars due to which elephants were electrocuted in many instances,” says T.S. Subramaniya Raja of Wildlife Association of Rajapalayam.

Sources in the know of the making of the explosive said that two chemicals, mainly sourced from fireworks units or quarries, were mixed and put in a small metal container in paste form with small stones, metal pieces or steel balls used in ball bearings at the first stage. As it dries, the container tightly wrapped with threads.

To attract wild boar, avittukai is wrapped with things ranging from rotten rat skin to meat waste and is placed on areas frequented by the animal. Fruits are meant for herbivores.

According to M. Ananda Kumar, wildlife scientist with Nature Conservation Foundation, developing strong networks with local people and gathering of intelligence through them can be one of the measures to address the problem.

More coordination

“The Forest Department and the police should have more coordination in tracing the roots of such cases and cutting the supply chains,” adds Coimbatore-based environmentalist K. Mohanraj.

According to P. Durairasu, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force, networks such as Village Forest Committee and Eco Development Committee have been active in Tamil Nadu to prevent wildlife crimes and use of crude explosives for poaching.