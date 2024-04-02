Use of banned plastic items goes unchecked in Coimbatore’s roadside refreshment stalls

April 02, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Amid the scorching heatwave gripping Coimbatore, vendors selling refreshments such as tender coconut, fresh juice, and ice apples persist in utilising single-use plastic straws and covers, despite a ban in place.

While these vendors serve as beacons of relief in the sweltering summer heat, their reliance on environmentally harmful materials raises questions regarding the enforcement of plastic raids and awareness drives conducted by the Coimbatore Corporation.

Vendors, on the other hand, justify the use of single-use plastics by citing their convenience and affordability. “Plastic is more cost-effective. Additionally, paper straws are not ideal as they can tear easily during use. Without plastics, we are unsure of what other alternatives could be feasible,” said a tender coconut vendor in Tatabad.

Alongside straws, vendors of ice apples and fresh juice have reintroduced plastic bottles for serving and takeaways this summer. Vendors argue that without these inexpensive yet practical options, customers express dissatisfaction. “The competition is fierce; if I suggest customers bring their own bottles, they often choose to buy juice from other vendors instead,” explained Ram Sai, an ice apple vendor.

Given the context, the Coimbatore Corporation’s role in enforcing plastic bans should be closely examined, several residents in Coimbatore said. The absence of recent raids, with the last one conducted in February, has raised questions about the civic body’s proactive measures. In response, an official from the civic body said that raids would be conducted soon to address the issue.

Proposing long-term solutions to address the issue, Kavitha, a Coimbatore-based citizen-activist said, “We must not just rely on the Coimbatore Corporation. As citizens, we should also work towards raising public awareness, and support vendors in finding viable alternatives.”