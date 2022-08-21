AIADMK deputy coordinator slams OPS

Former Chief Minister and AIADMK party coordinator O. Panneerselvam is unfit for politics, said K.P. Munusamy, former Minister and deputy coordinator of AIAIDMK, here on Sunday.

Mr. Munusamy told reporters that Mr. Panneerselvam had invited all factions of the party to unite again. However, he does not have the moral right to invite.

During the meeting of the district secretaries held at the party office before the general council meeting, many had called for single leadership in the AIADMK. But doubting this, Mr. Panneerselvam approached the court and the police to stop the general body meeting and he participated in the general body meeting, the former Minister said.

He (Mr. Paneerselvam) did not make any sacrifice for the party, and accidentally became the Chief Minister. He allegedly took anti-social elements to the party headquarters and damaged the party office, Mr. Munusamy alleged.

Mr. Panneerselvam is not fit for politics and also not fit to continue in the party as he is involved in many anti-party activities. He had earlier said that Sasikala and T.T.V. Dhinakaran should not be included in the party. But within three years, he changed his decision, he said.

When asked about BJP’s possible alliance with the DMK for the parliamentary elections, Mr. Munusamy said BJP State president K. Annamalai knows politics. To win in elections, BJP should have an alliance with AIADMK.