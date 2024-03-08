ADVERTISEMENT

Use C Vigil and E-SMS apps to prevent poll code violations, says CEO

March 08, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahaoo on Friday after reviewing the preparedness of the Coimbatore district administration for the ensuing Lok Sabha Polls 2024, exhorted the public to extensively use the apps introduced by the Election Commission of India namely C Vigil and E-SMS to contain poll code violations.

The CEO was taking to mediapersons wherein he lauded the district administration for the excellent arrangements for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the Lok Sabha polls.

To a query on the electoral bonds issue, he said that the issue is in the purview of the Election Commission of India and the Supreme Court. To a query on the permissible expenditure limit for the Lok Sabha polls, the CEO replied that the ceiling continues to remain at ₹70 lakh.

On cash and token distribution by parties to influence voters, the CEO said banks have been instructed to keep track of “suspicious withdrawals” and to a query on cash disbursement through digital pay wallets, and other kinds of transactions.

