GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Use C Vigil and E-SMS apps to prevent poll code violations, says CEO

March 08, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahaoo on Friday after reviewing the preparedness of the Coimbatore district administration for the ensuing Lok Sabha Polls 2024, exhorted the public to extensively use the apps introduced by the Election Commission of India namely C Vigil and E-SMS to contain poll code violations.

The CEO was taking to mediapersons wherein he lauded the district administration for the excellent arrangements for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the Lok Sabha polls.

To a query on the electoral bonds issue, he said that the issue is in the purview of the Election Commission of India and the Supreme Court. To a query on the permissible expenditure limit for the Lok Sabha polls, the CEO replied that the ceiling continues to remain at ₹70 lakh.

On cash and token distribution by parties to influence voters, the CEO said banks have been instructed to keep track of “suspicious withdrawals” and to a query on cash disbursement through digital pay wallets, and other kinds of transactions.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.