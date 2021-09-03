‘US is India’s top export market’

The United States remains one of the top sources of foreign direct investment in India, the U.S. Consul General in Chennai Judith Ravin said here on Wednesday.

Speaking at a meeting with members of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, on “Accessing the US Market”, she said the United States is India’s top export market. For more than a decade, Indian firms have also expanded in to the US, taking advantage of a large, open market with business-friendly investor policies.

“We have seen significant growth in our bilateral trade and investment relationship over the years but there is much more potential. My team and I are in Coimbatore to build on that potential in partnership with Coimbatore's business community,” she said, according to a press release from the Chamber.

She later visited the factory of Ekki Pumps here and saw the machining, assembling and testing of water and waste water pumps. She met representatives of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and learnt about the Coimbatore industrial climate.

On Thursday, the Consul General went on a Nature walk with conservationists at the Nilgiri Biosphere Nature Park. She then met with students, faculty and management of Vidya Vanam Senior Secondary School. Later in the day, she had discussions with prominent leaders from industry and academia on internationalisation of campuses in a meeting hosted by CII and moderated by Chandra Group founder Nandini Rangaswamy. The Consul General ended her first trip to Coimbatore with a visit to the Gedee Car Museum.

“I am impressed with the strength of U.S.-India ties here, and with the many key institutions invested in furthering our relationship. I look forward to building on these important collaborations,” she said, according to a press statement.