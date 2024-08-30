ADVERTISEMENT

US investments to T.N. not from new companies, says Tamilisai

Published - August 30, 2024 10:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tamilisai Soundararajan | Photo Credit: File photo AKHILA EASWARAN

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin who is visiting the U.S. to attract investments to the State has signed agreements with companies that already had operations in the State, said Tamilisai Soundararajan, Bharatiya Janata Party leader.

Speaking to reporters here, she said industries that were operating in Tamil Nadu will naturally invest here to expand. These were not investments from new companies. When asked why she was not named as part of the committee that will steer the party in the State for three months, Ms. Tamilisai said she wanted to work for the party and the State without any expectation because of her love for the party and people.

