GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

US investments to T.N. not from new companies, says Tamilisai

Published - August 30, 2024 10:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tamilisai Soundararajan

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tamilisai Soundararajan | Photo Credit: File photo AKHILA EASWARAN

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin who is visiting the U.S. to attract investments to the State has signed agreements with companies that already had operations in the State, said Tamilisai Soundararajan, Bharatiya Janata Party leader.

Speaking to reporters here, she said industries that were operating in Tamil Nadu will naturally invest here to expand. These were not investments from new companies. When asked why she was not named as part of the committee that will steer the party in the State for three months, Ms. Tamilisai said she wanted to work for the party and the State without any expectation because of her love for the party and people.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.