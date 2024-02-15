February 15, 2024 05:44 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The US Department of Commerce, International Trade Administration, US Commercial Service in India, and US Consulate General Chennai will host a free US higher education fair in Coimbatore on February 19.

The fair participated by 18 universities in the United States of America will be held at PSG Institute of Technology and Applied Research at Neelambur from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. US Consul General, Chennai, Christopher Hodges said, “This will be the final stop for the US Education Trade Mission in south India, and we are pleased to connect US University partners with educational institutions in Coimbatore.”

The fair is open to students interested in doing Master’s or doctoral degree programmes in the United States.

Sudents should register register at https://yocket.com/events/graduate-student-fair-a-world-class-education-awaits-you-in-the-us-3533. For details, visit EducationUSA’s website in India: https://www.usief.org.in/Study-in-the-US.aspx

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.