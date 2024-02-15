ADVERTISEMENT

US higher education fair in Coimbatore on February 19

February 15, 2024 05:44 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Palaniappan V S 5956

The US Department of Commerce, International Trade Administration, US Commercial Service in India, and US Consulate General Chennai will host a free US higher education fair in Coimbatore on February 19.

The fair participated by 18 universities in the United States of America will be held at PSG Institute of Technology and Applied Research at Neelambur from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. US Consul General, Chennai, Christopher Hodges said, “This will be the final stop for the US Education Trade Mission in south India, and we are pleased to connect US University partners with educational institutions in Coimbatore.”

The fair is open to students interested in doing Master’s or doctoral degree programmes in the United States. 

Sudents should register register at https://yocket.com/events/graduate-student-fair-a-world-class-education-awaits-you-in-the-us-3533. For details, visit EducationUSA’s website in India: https://www.usief.org.in/Study-in-the-US.aspx

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US