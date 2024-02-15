GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

US higher education fair in Coimbatore on February 19

February 15, 2024 05:44 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Palaniappan V S 5956

The US Department of Commerce, International Trade Administration, US Commercial Service in India, and US Consulate General Chennai will host a free US higher education fair in Coimbatore on February 19.

The fair participated by 18 universities in the United States of America will be held at PSG Institute of Technology and Applied Research at Neelambur from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. US Consul General, Chennai, Christopher Hodges said, “This will be the final stop for the US Education Trade Mission in south India, and we are pleased to connect US University partners with educational institutions in Coimbatore.”

The fair is open to students interested in doing Master’s or doctoral degree programmes in the United States. 

Sudents should register register at https://yocket.com/events/graduate-student-fair-a-world-class-education-awaits-you-in-the-us-3533. For details, visit EducationUSA’s website in India: https://www.usief.org.in/Study-in-the-US.aspx

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.