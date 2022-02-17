Urban local body polls: In Coimbatore, a Romanian businessman campaigns for DMK

The Romanian, who is on a business trip to the country, was impressed by the DMK’s scheme for free bus travel for women, and decided to campaign for the party, his business partner said

On Wednesday, the residents of Singanallur and Ondipudur areas in Coimbatore city, were in for a surprise: a motorcycle-borne foreigner, was campaigning for the DMK, for the upcoming urban local body polls.

The rider was Stefan Negoita, from Romania, who is on a business trip to Coimbatore.

According to Gokul Kruba Shanker, Mr. Negoita’s business partner in Coimbatore, the Romanian wanted to campaign for the DMK after travelling on a TN State Transport Corporation town bus recently. “Mr. Negoita recently took a ride on a TNSTC town bus from his hotel to my textile unit. He noticed that women were not asked for a ticket. I later told him that the free ride for women was among one of the welfare measures for the people in Tamil Nadu. He was fascinated by the idea and wanted to be a part of the campaigning for the party that introduced it for people,” said Dr. Shankar, who is the State deputy secretary of the DMK’s Medical Wing.

Mr. Negoita is in the business of manufacturing of sweaters in Romania, and Dr. Shanker, who runs a textile unit Coimbatore, has a partnership with him.

“During his visit to my unit, Mr. Negoita interacted with women employees. They told him that the free bus ride scheme was helping them save a good amount of money. Surprised to learn that the State is implementing many more welfare schemes for people, he asked us if he could join the campaigning,” said Dr. Shankar.

Mr. Negoita told The Hindu that the free bus rides for women was a very important welfare scheme, as people from economically weaker sections could not afford to travel in their own vehicles. The Romanian, who will be in Coimbatore for a few more weeks, said that he joined the campaign for a single day on Wednesday.