Urban employment scheme launched in Erode Corporation

Mayor S. Nagarathinam (second left) inaugurating the desilting of drains at Karungalpalayam in Erode on Tuesday. E. Thirumagan Evera, MLA, is in the picture.

March 08, 2022 18:15 IST

Works such as desilting of drains and maintenance of public parks would be taken up under the scheme

To improve the livelihood of urban poor who lost their jobs due to COVID-19 pandemic, Tamil Nadu Urban Employment Scheme was launched in Erode Corporation’s Zone 4 here on Tuesday.

The State government had in August 2021 announced that the scheme would be implemented on a pilot basis in two zones in Greater Chennai Corporation, one zone each in all corporations, one municipality each under the seven Regional Directorate of Municipal Administration and one town panchayat each in 37 districts. Zone 4 in Erode Corporation and Jambai town panchayat in the district were selected for the implementation the scheme, which would provide employment on the lines of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

Corporation officials said that under the scheme, desilting of water bodies and maintenance of public parks and other places would be taken up by the local people and they would be paid wages. Both men and women would be paid the same wages for the unskilled and semi-skilled works, they added.

All the drains in the zone would be desilted at a total cost of ₹9.27 lakh.

Mayor S. Nagarathinam launched the desilting works in the zone in the presence of E. Thirumagan Evera, MLA, and other officials. This is her first official event after assuming office on March