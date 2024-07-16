GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Desilting at Pilloor reservoir likely to restore up to 20% water-holding capacity

Over the past decade, silt accumulation has reached alarming levels, equating to approximately 2.6 million cubic metres; sediments currently cover 57 ft of the dam’s 100-ft height

Updated - July 16, 2024 08:38 pm IST

Published - July 16, 2024 07:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Dredging machine and geo tube deployed at Pilloor dam in Coimbatore.

Dredging machine and geo tube deployed at Pilloor dam in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Coimbatore Corporation said that ongoing trials for silt dredging operations at the Pilloor reservoir can potentially restore up to 20% of its water-holding capacity.

Over the past decade, silt accumulation has reached alarming levels, equating to approximately 2.6 million cubic metres. Sediments currently cover 57ft of the dam’s 100-ft height. The Corporation draws around 122 million litres per day (MLD) from Pilloor dam, to meet the city’s drinking water requirement of 260 MLD.

“If successful, these trials will significantly increase the dam’s capacity to store water, crucial for enhancing drinking water supply during summer,” said a senior Corporation official.

In the initial phase overseen by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), 25,000 cubic metres of silt will be removed, marking the start of a lengthy process expected to span over a year. “Following a review of trial outcomes, subsequent phases will be planned,” said a senior Tangedco officia.

The trial, which commenced on July 12, involves deploying geo tubes within the reservoir. Supplied by a Kerala-based private firm, a specialised dredging machine will extract silt from the reservoir, depositing it into the tubes where sediment will settle as water seeps out.

However, the trial’s scheduled pace has been hindered by rain in the district in the past two days. “Despite minimal showers, with 8mm recorded at the dam in the last 24 hours, installing the tubes is challenging,” the official said.

