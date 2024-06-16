Of the 7,332 candidates who had registered for the Union Public Service Commission - Civil Services Examination (UPSC-CSE) in Coimbatore district this year, 4,411 appeared for the forenoon session and 4,386 for the afternoon session.

The examination included the General Studies-I paper from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., had 2,921 absentees across 17 centres. The afternoon session featured the General Studies-II Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and had 2,946 absentees.

“CSAT was easier this year despite more math questions. General Studies-II, with its focus on Economics, has me hopeful for good results,” said Praveen Sundar, who took the exam at S.R.P Ammaniammal Girls Higher Secondary School in R.S. Puram.

In the district, over 800 room invigilators, 27 exam coordinators, and one in-charge for each centre were appointed. Additional police personnel were deployed for security, and cell phone signal jammers were installed in all centers.

This year, the district administration also provided bus facilities for candidates residing in rural areas of the district.

During the afternoon session, the UPSC State Observer, R. Selvaraj, inspected a centre and interacted with exam co-ordinators.

Tiruppur

In Tiruppur district, 60.78% of the 4,782 aspirants attended both the exams. This year, over 600 invigilators and coordinators were appointed and uninterrupted electricity supply as ensured across all 14 centres in the district.

