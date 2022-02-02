UPS batteries stolen from two ATMs in Coimbatore city

COIMBATORE

02 February 2022 18:47 IST

Batteries of the uninterruptible power supply (UPS) system of two ATMs in the city were stolen by unidentified persons recently.

In the first incident, two UPS batteries were stolen from an ATM of the Punjab and Sind Bank on Oppanakara Street between January 29 and 31.

The police said that the manager of the Oppanakara branch of the bank had checked the ATM on January 29 evening. He found two batteries of the UPS missing on January 31 morning. The Variety Hall Road police have registered a case.

Advertising

Advertising

In another incident, unknown persons stole three UPS batteries of an Axis bank ATM on Varadharajapuram main road at Uppilipalayam. The theft came to light on Tuesday afternoon when employees of an agency that is assigned to clean the ATM visited the place.

The Singanallur police have registered a case.

Man held with 1.5 kg ganja

The Bazaar Street police on Tuesday arrested a 45-year-old man on charge of possessing 1.5 kg of ganja. K. Vikram, a native of Dindigul, was arrested with the contraband and ₹1,600. The police said that Vikram had been doing daily wage work in the city and he often sold ganja to his regular customers. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.