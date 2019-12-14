Uppilipalayam flyover to be opened today after repair works

The Uppilipalayam flyover was closed for traffic on Saturday as the State Highways Department took up repair works on the flyover.

An official of the Department said it had taken up maintenance work on the flyover about a year ago. However, the joint in one area was recently found damaged.

The official said that concrete gives strength to the welding of joints on the flyover. Nearly 21 days are needed for the concrete to set. However, traffic cannot be closed on the flyover for so long. “We add quick setting chemicals. However, a portion was damaged,” the official said.

The Department welded the steel and has put concrete again with the chemicals on Friday night. The concrete needs to set. Since the city had rains on Saturday the concrete needs more time to set. Hence the stretch was not opened to vehicles on Saturday. It will be opened on Sunday.