UPI transaction at fuel station lands Kerala-based chain snatchers in police custody

November 28, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Three youths from Kerala, who were involved in multiple chain snatchings in Coimbatore, were arrested on Tuesday after a UPI transaction made by them at a fuel station turned a vital clue that led the police to them.

The arrested have been identified as P. Rishab (27) of Ernakulam, Mohammed Yasin (24) from Erumeli in Kottayam district and F. Robin from Wayanad in Kerala.

The Coimbatore City Police were on the lookout for the trio after chains belonging to two women were snatched by them within the limits of the Kuniyamuthur police station on November 12. It was found that the same accused also targeted a woman within the limits of the Madukkarai police station in Coimbatore rural the same day.

A special team was constituted to trace the snatchers and the police examined visuals from 300-odd surveillance cameras to trace the accused. As the investigation was heading without much progress, the same youths snatched the chain of a woman, again within the limits of the Kuniyamuthur police station, on November 23 and escaped to Kerala.

As the accused wore helmets and did not use number plates for the two-wheeler, the police struggled to trace their identity. Meanwhile, the investigators found out that the accused had filled petrol for their two-wheeler from a fuel station in Palakkad district and the payment was made through a UPI transaction.

The special team, with the assistance of the cybercrime police, traced details of the person who made the transaction. The police arrested the trio on Tuesday. Rishab suffered a fracture on his right hand while attempting to escape.

The police recovered a total of 166 grams of jewellery from the three youths who were produced before a court. They were sent to judicial remand.

