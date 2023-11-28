HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

UPI transaction at fuel station lands Kerala-based chain snatchers in police custody

November 28, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Three youths from Kerala, who were involved in multiple chain snatchings in Coimbatore, were arrested on Tuesday after a UPI transaction made by them at a fuel station turned a vital clue that led the police to them.

The arrested have been identified as P. Rishab (27) of Ernakulam, Mohammed Yasin (24) from Erumeli in Kottayam district and F. Robin from Wayanad in Kerala.

The Coimbatore City Police were on the lookout for the trio after chains belonging to two women were snatched by them within the limits of the Kuniyamuthur police station on November 12. It was found that the same accused also targeted a woman within the limits of the Madukkarai police station in Coimbatore rural the same day.

A special team was constituted to trace the snatchers and the police examined visuals from 300-odd surveillance cameras to trace the accused. As the investigation was heading without much progress, the same youths snatched the chain of a woman, again within the limits of the Kuniyamuthur police station, on November 23 and escaped to Kerala.

As the accused wore helmets and did not use number plates for the two-wheeler, the police struggled to trace their identity. Meanwhile, the investigators found out that the accused had filled petrol for their two-wheeler from a fuel station in Palakkad district and the payment was made through a UPI transaction.

The special team, with the assistance of the cybercrime police, traced details of the person who made the transaction. The police arrested the trio on Tuesday. Rishab suffered a fracture on his right hand while attempting to escape.

The police recovered a total of 166 grams of jewellery from the three youths who were produced before a court. They were sent to judicial remand.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.