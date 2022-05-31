Upgraded wet waste processing facility inaugurated in Coonoor

The upgraded and modernised wet waste processing facility was inaugurated at Ottupattarai in Coonoor on Monday.

The upgraded facility can now receive and scientifically manage organic waste up to eight tonnes per day from the town’s residents, the market and a few bulk generators. “This segregated waste is converted to Grade A certified quality compost which can be sold to farmers and estates to reinvigorate the soil in the region at a nominal price. This is a major step taken towards a decentralised approach to Integrated Waste Management,” a press release stated.

Speaking at the inauguration of the facility, Additional Chief Secretary (Environment, Climate Change and Forests), Supriya Sahu, commended the efforts of the local municipality, NGOs and residents towards managing the town’s waste effectively. The journey we began with converting a dump yard into a beautiful waste management facility and is today getting further augmented with a dedicated-windrow composting yard.”

She further added that the upgrades to the facility have equipped it to handle segregated organic domestic kitchen waste, poultry, and other market waste and garden waste. “Capacity has been built to handle the spikes during tourist season and festivals,” she said.

Funds for the upgrade were provided by Microland Foundation. The total cost was pegged at ₹60 lakh, and was done in cooperation with local NGO, Clean Coonoor and the Coonoor Municipality (CMC).

Nilgiris Collector S.P.Amrith committed to replicating the model for other parts of the Nilgiris to ensure that the native ecology and environment is protected. “We believe that a Center of Excellence for decentralised management of wet waste is being created and this will become a role model for small towns, especially tourist towns,” said Kalpana Kar, Trustee of Microland Foundation.

Meanwhile, P.J .Vasanthan, Trustee of Clean Coonoor, said that the NGO was proud of working with all stakeholders in an inclusive, collaborative spirit to ensure that the wet waste processing facility, leachate treatment unit, sieving and bagging facility are constructed. He said that this would ensure that Grade A fine compost can be produced to return the nutrients to the soil.