Upgraded super-specialty hospital in Erode will start functioning soon: T.N. Minister

July 26, 2023 01:03 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST - ERODE

Tamil Nadu Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, on Wednesday, said work to upgrade the Thanthai Periyar Government Headquarters Hospital (GH) into a super-specialty hospital would be completed soon, and the hospital will start functioning shortly.

The Minister, along with Erode Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, doctors, officials from the Public Works Department and Tangedco inspected the entrance of the hospital premises, where it is proposed to lay a service road.

Addressing the media, the Minister said only the interior work is pending now in the eight-storeyed hospital building that is being built at a cost of ₹67.02 crore. Equipment is arriving at the hospital, he said. “The hospital needs two more buildings so that all the departments and sections can function in the same blocks. We are discussing this, and the Public Works Department will prepare a proposal to construct two more buildings,” the Minister added.

When a flyover at the GH roundabout was constructed, service road was not laid, causing hardship to road users and visitors to the hospital. “We need hospital land to lay the service road,” Mr. Muthusamy said. Officials will plan this carefully so that the entry of ambulances and other vehicles to the hospitals is not affected. The Minister said Tangedco officials had agreed to relocate the transformer and the electric post near the hospital so that more space was available for the road project.

Drinking water scheme

Asked about the Athikadavu–Avinashi Ground Water Recharge and Drinking Water Supply Scheme, the Minister said all major work has been completed, and minor problems were being rectified. “The project will be inaugurated soon and the exact date will be announced in a week,” he added.

Mr. Muthusamy said 1.20 lakh women had submitted applications under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam (women’s basic income scheme) during the special camps held across Erode district on July 24 and 25.