ADVERTISEMENT

Upgraded super-speciality hospital to be inaugurated on March 13

March 11, 2024 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The upgraded Thanthai Periyar Government Headquarters Hospital in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Monday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

The Thanthai Periyar Government Headquarters Hospital, which was recently upgraded to a super speciality hospital, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin via video conferencing on March 13.

The hospital was established in 1960 to cater to the needs of people in the district and from nearby districts and, during the COVID-19 pandemic, had earmarked 750 beds. Since the district already has a Government Medical College at Perundurai, it was decided to convert the Erode GH into a super-speciality hospital in 2019. Work on the upgradation began in September 2020 and was completed recently.

The eight-storey block, constructed at the rear side of the existing hospital, houses emergency care, ICU, operation theatres and wards with all amenities. Each floor has a construction area of 27,500 sq ft while the ground floor is exclusive for vehicle parking. Mr. Stalin will inaugurate the upgraded hospital during his visit to Coimbatore on Wednesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Erode

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US