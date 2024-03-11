GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Upgraded super-speciality hospital to be inaugurated on March 13

March 11, 2024 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
The upgraded Thanthai Periyar Government Headquarters Hospital in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Monday.

The upgraded Thanthai Periyar Government Headquarters Hospital in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Monday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

The Thanthai Periyar Government Headquarters Hospital, which was recently upgraded to a super speciality hospital, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin via video conferencing on March 13.

The hospital was established in 1960 to cater to the needs of people in the district and from nearby districts and, during the COVID-19 pandemic, had earmarked 750 beds. Since the district already has a Government Medical College at Perundurai, it was decided to convert the Erode GH into a super-speciality hospital in 2019. Work on the upgradation began in September 2020 and was completed recently.

The eight-storey block, constructed at the rear side of the existing hospital, houses emergency care, ICU, operation theatres and wards with all amenities. Each floor has a construction area of 27,500 sq ft while the ground floor is exclusive for vehicle parking. Mr. Stalin will inaugurate the upgraded hospital during his visit to Coimbatore on Wednesday.

