Upgrade Talavadi PHC as government hospital: CPI

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has urged the State government to upgrade the primary health centre at Talavadi to a government hospital so that healthcare needs of the people in the hill areas are met.

The party’s Talavadi West Union conference was held recently in which issues related to the problems of the people and taking up the issues with the government were discussed. The meeting was attended by S. Mohan Kumar, State committee member.

A resolution said that though Sathyamangalam taluk was bifurcated and Talavadi taluk was formed in 2015, the PHC was neither upgraded as a taluk hospital nor basic amenities improved.

During emergencies, people continued to depend on the taluk hospital at Sathyamangalam that took two hours to reach. Hence, people were forced to depend on the government hospital at Chamrajanagar in Karnataka. “Delay in providing treatment at the right time is affecting the patients”, the resolution said and wanted facilities to be upgraded at the centre so that postmortem could be performed.

Another resolution pointed out that farmers cultivating on the government poramboke land in Talavadi were not given pattas citing the Government Order No. 1168 of the revenue department dated July 25, 1989. The order bans grant of patta in hill stations as landslides may occur. “But farming is carried out on the plains in the hill areas and hence, there is no chance for landslides”, the resolution said and wanted patta to be given to farmers.

The third resolution said that wild animals continue to damage crops in farm lands causing huge loss to the farming community. “Elephant-proof trenches should be dug at lands located along the forest area and should be maintained properly”, the resolution said and urged the State government to provide adequate funds for the works.

Eom\sps.