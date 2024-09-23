Upgrade of Podanur Railway Station to NSG IV category augurs well for further development, say rail users

Upgrade of Podanur Railway Station from Non-Suburban Station (NSG) Category V to IV by the Railways has infused hopes among the train users that more announcements befitting its status will follow.

The Railways had recently unveiled a proposal for a New Coaching Terminal at a cost of ₹98 crore at Podanur Station, in addition to two pit lines, four stabling lines, and two sick lines with modern coach maintenance facilities including wheel turning lathe. Works are already in progress under the Amrit Bharat Railway State scheme.

The number of footfalls and passenger earnings of stations have been taken into account for NSG categorisation of stations. Citing the official figures, N. Subramanian, General Secretary of Podanur Train Users’ Association, and Member of Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee, said the station’s new categorisation was based on the revenue of ₹10.42 crore generated by the Station during 2023-24.

A little over 5.12 lakh passengers travelled from the station. NSG-4 stations, according to the Railways, are generally located in smaller towns or suburban areas, catering to local transportation needs and also serve as the terminus point for some long-distance train services.

An announcement to the effect that Podanur is the second terminus after Coimbatore Junction must be made, Mr. Subramanian emphasised.

The association has placed two new requests before the Railways: a direct train from Karaikal to Coimbatore, and an express train from Madurai to Coimbatore. There has been a long-pending demand from passengers in Coimbatore for a direct train to Karaikal. The association has requested the Salem Railway Division to introduce an inter-city express from Coimbatore to Karaikal via Podanur, Kinathukadavu, Pollachi, Udumalpet, Palani, Oddanchathiram, Dindigul, Manapparai, Tiruchi Junction, Thanjavur, Nidamangalam, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Nagore.

Till the train is introduced, the Railways must consider departure of train no. 06880 to old timing of 10.50 a.m. from Tiruchi Junction, such that the passengers travelling by the Jan Shatabdi Express (12084) up to Thanjavur, could board train no. 06880 at 12.20 p.m. at Thanjavur station, for onward journey to Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Vellankanni nd Karaikal, he said.

The association also mooted utilisation of the rakes of Chemmozhi Express for operating an express train between Coimbatore and Madurai. After the gauge conversion, the Railways has not operated any train to Madurai from Coimbatore during the morning hours, Mr. Subramanian said, adding that by utilising the rakes of Chemmozhi Express kept idle at Coimbatore Junction for more than 11 hours, the travel needs of Coimbatore travellers visiting Palani, Oddanchathiram, Dindigul and Madurai can be fulfilled.