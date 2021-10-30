Upgrade hospital: Dharmapuri MP

S. Senthil Kumar, MP, has submitted a petition to Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya seeking upgrading of Dharmapuri Government Medical College Hospital to a Super Speciality hospital.

In the petition, Dr. Kumar, who is also a member of the Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare, has called for upgrading the hospital under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.

“Correcting the regional imbalances in the availability of affordable healthcare facilities is needed,” he said.