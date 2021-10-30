Coimbatore

Upgrade hospital: Dharmapuri MP

S. Senthil Kumar, MP, has submitted a petition to Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya seeking upgrading of Dharmapuri Government Medical College Hospital to a Super Speciality hospital.

In the petition, Dr. Kumar, who is also a member of the Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare, has called for upgrading the hospital under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.

“Correcting the regional imbalances in the availability of affordable healthcare facilities is needed,” he said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 30, 2021 11:53:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/upgrade-hospital-dharmapuri-mp/article37260784.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY