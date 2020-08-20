UPASI seeks continuation of MEIS for plantation commodities

The United Planters’ Association of Southern India (UPASI) has appealed to the Central Government to continue the Merchandise Export from India Scheme (MEIS).

AL.RM. Nagappan, president of UPASI, has said in a press release that the MEIS benefits for plantation commodities was reduced from 5 % to 3 % in January. The MEIS module in the Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) website is not accepting new applications from July 23 to upload claims and shipping bills for Let Export Orders from April 1. “This we understand was initiated to limit the issuance of any more MEIS scrips, causing severe hardship for the smooth functioning of export operations,” he said.

Mr. Nagappan said the exporters factor in the MEIS benefits while quoting prices to their overseas buyers. Hence, any mid-way changes in an on-going scheme puts the exporters in trouble. They incur losses and also face hardships in working capital and cash flow issues.

“Plantation commodities exports need to be supported as we are at a competitive disadvantage compared to other exporting origins due to infrastructural inefficiencies and other associated costs,” he said.