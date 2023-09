September 14, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Shreedharan Chandran, director of Woodbriar Group, has been elected president of the United Planters’ Association of Southern India (UPASI) for 2023-24.

K. Mathew Abraham, Managing Director of Kanan Devan Hills Plantation, Munnar, has been elected vice- president of the Association.