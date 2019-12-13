UPASI delegation meets Union Minister

A delegation from the United Planters Association of Southern India (UPASI) met the Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal recently and highlighted the need to increase the outlay for Commodity Boards.

A press release from the Association said the delegation sought additional funds for the boards for developmental schemes, to increase production of orthodox tea that has more export potential, and to clear the pending dues to south Indian plantations.

According to AL. RM. Nagappan, president of the Association, the delegation explained to the Minister the issue related to Rule 7B (1) of the Income Tax Rules for the coffee growers and how it is not encouraging them to go in for value addition. There is a need to reduce chicory content in coffee-chicory mix to 30 %, take steps to protect coffee plantations from white stem borer attacks, promote research for this, re-assess the standard input-output norm on Natural rubber imports and control pepper imports, the UPASI said.

The Minister had assured the delegation that he will look into the demand for controlling pepper imports by restricting it only to designated ports and on the need for revision of standard input-output norm on Natural rubber imports. “He (the Minister) assured that the outstanding incentives for orthodox tea production and extending the scheme for further period will be looked into,” according to the press release.