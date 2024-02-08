‘Untouchability wall’ at Sevur: peace committee meeting convened on Monday

February 08, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Tiruppur administration has decided to convene a peace committee meeting on Monday to discuss the reported presence of an ‘untouchability wall’ at Sevur village in Avinashi Taluk.

The wall constructed in a private property by a person belonging to an intermediary caste has necessitated residents of Devendra Nagar, a locality where families of oppressed community reside to take a circumlocutory path to cross the area.

There was already a court case in progress on the issue, official sources said.

