Unseasonal rain ensures availability of drinking water for Ooty

Unseasonal rain in the Nilgiris has ensured that major dams and reservoirs that supply drinking water to Udhagamandalam town remain at more than 80% capacity.
According to officials from the Udhagamandalam Municipality, the storage level at the Parsons Valley Dam, the main reservoir supplying drinking water to Udhagamandalam town, stands at almost 42 feet, out of a total capacity of 50 feet during the third week of January.
“Unseasonal rain in November and December has ensured that water level at the dam is at higher capacity than last year, when the storage at the dam was at 31.80 feet,” said an official from the municipality.
Other reservoirs in the district - Marlimund, Tiger Hill, Gorishola, Doddabetta Upper, Kodappamund Upper, Doddabetta Lower, Kodappamund Lower, Old Ooty and Glen Rock - which periodically ensure supply to the town in case of water shortage, also have water storage level matching or exceeding last year’s level, the official said.
“This should ensure that there is adequate drinking water till the Southwest monsoon hits the district in June,” the official said, adding that the lack of tourists to the Nilgiris in 2020 also ensured that there was no lack of water for any of the district’s major towns as the water requirements had reduced drastically.
