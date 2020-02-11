Unscheduled power shutdown irks consumers in Coimbatore

On several days, if the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation had announced shutdown from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.,, power supply is restored one or two hours later. In Seeranaikenpalayam area, though the announced timing for shutdown was from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. last month, the supply was cut at 8 a.m. In one locality in Ukkadam area, power supply was disrupted for nearly two hours in the morning the day immediately after shutdown last month.

Such instances affect the public and industries in the area as they are unable to plan their work, say the residents and industry operators.

Coimbatore Consumer Cause secretary K. Kathirmathiyon said though the power cut was from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in areas fed by Seeranaikenpalayam sub-station last month, there was no supply from 8 a.m. to much beyond 5 p.m. “This had resulted in a lot of inconvenience to the people who had planned their work accordingly. More particularly, in the morning hours. Tangedco should be a little more sensitive on such issues. It should not take consumers for a ride,” he said.

J. James, president of Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Micro Enterprises, said when shutdown was announced for an area, the residents planned to finish all the electricity-involved works before 9 a.m. If the supply was not available from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., the entire planning was rendered futile.

Industries might have an urgent order to complete and they would not be able to do so. On several days, the supply was restored one or two hours later and this too hits industries because the units remained idle for almost the entire day.

A Tangedco official said all the field-level officials had been instructed to finish the maintenance works within the announced timings. When a sub-station is shut down, maintenance works were taken up on the field and at the sub-station. There could be delays and these led to the shutdown getting extended for an hour or so. “We have given necessary instructions so that the public are not affected,” the official said.