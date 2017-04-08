Unscheduled power cut spectre back to haunt industries

For the industries in Coimbatore, summer months bring back fears of power cuts.

“We get feedback from our members that there is at least one hour of power cut every day for the last one week,” said V. Sundaram, president of Coimbatore District Small Industries Association. It is not restricted to a particular area. There are unscheduled power disruptions across the district. Last month, the monthly one-day shutdown for maintenance works was not implemented because of examinations for school students. This month, that is also back, he said.

There are also reports of frequent disruption in supply in rural areas of the districts.

According to K.K. Rajan, president of Southern India Engineering Manufacturers’ Association, unscheduled power cuts have increased in the last one week and nearly 20 % production is affected for pumpset manufacturers. “When there is a shutdown for maintenance work, supply is restored not at 2 p.m. as announced but only by 6 p.m. Areas such as Peelamedu and Kalapatti do see a lot of unscheduled power cuts for the last one week,” he said. The Tangedco should announced load shedding schedule if there is problem in availability of power supply so that industries can plan production, he added.

However, S. Ravikumar, president of Coimbatore and Tirupur Districts Micro and Cottage Entrepreneurs’ Association, said there are no complaints of power cuts in the city. There are one or two hours disruption in supply in some areas. But that is not regular and it is only for maintenance work.

According to T. Haldorai, chief engineer of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation, Coimbatore, there are no unscheduled power cuts or disruption in supply in the region. Consumption has increased by 150 MW to 200 MW during peak hours in the mornings and evenings because of summer. However, there is no shortage in availability of power and so there are no power cuts.

“There could be switching off of supply for a few minutes because of maintenance work in a particular area or to set right complaints received from a consumer in a particular area. But there is no load shedding or power cut,” he said. On Thursday evening, there were breakdown of some feeders because of rain in the city. Hence, supply was cut to set these right. The demand usually goes up during summer months. “It will be managed this year as there is adequate supply,” he added.