Unreserved superfast special train between Erode and Chennai Central

To cater to the increasing number of passengers given the Deepavali festival, unreserved superfast special trains will be operated between Erode and Chennai Central as given below.

A release from Salem Railway Division said Train No. 06094 Erode – Chennai Central Unreserved Superfast Special Train will leave Erode at 4.55 a.m. on October 30, 31 and November 3 to reach Chennai Central at 11.55 a.m. the same day. In return, Train No. 06093 Chennai Central – Erode Unreserved Superfast Special Train will leave Chennai Central at 2.45 p.m. on October 30, 31 and November 3 to reach Erode at 9.15 p.m. the same day. The train will have 12 second class chair cars and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches.

Arrival timings of Train No. 06094 at stations are Sankari Durg 5.13 a.m., Salem 6.02 a.m., Bommidi 6.42 a.m., Morappur 7.05 a.m., Jolarpettai 8.08 a.m., Katpadi 9.28 a.m., Arakkonam 10.18 a.m., Tiruvallur 10.48 a.m., Perambur 11.23 a.m.

Arrival timings of Train No. 06093 at stations Tiruvallur 3.18 p.m., Arakkonam 3.45 p.m., Katpadi 4.34 p.m., Jolarpettai 5.50 p.m., Morappur 6.48 p.m., Bommidi 7.13 p.m., Salem 7.56 p.m. and Sankari Durg at 8.40 p.m. The train will stop for two minutes at each station, the release added.

