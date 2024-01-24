ADVERTISEMENT

Unreserved special trains for Palani ‘Thai Poosam’ festival from today

January 24, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

: The Southern Railway has announced unreserved special trains in Coimbatore-Dindigul sector via Pollachi, Udumalpet and Palani from January 25 to 28 to cater to extra rush of passengers in view of the ‘Thai Poosam’ festival in Palani.

The Coimbatore Jn – Dindigul Jn Unreserved Express Special Train (No.06077) will depart at 9.20 a.m. and reach the destination at 1 p.m. The Dindigul Jn – Coimbatore Jn Unreserved Express Special Train (No. 06078) will depart at 2 p.m. and reach the destination at 5.30 p.m.

The train to be operated with 10 general second class and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches will have stoppages at Podanur Junction, Kinattukkadavu, Pollachi Junction Gomangalam, Udumalpet, Maivadi Road, Madattukulam, Pushpattur, Palani, Chatrappatti, Oddanchatram, and Akkaraipatti stations in both directions, a press release said.

