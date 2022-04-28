Unreserved coaches to be restored in NMR services in phases

After over two years, the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) services will be operated with unreserved coaches as the Southern Railway announced on Thursday that these coaches will be introduced in phases between May and August to revert to the pre-COVID-19 pattern of operation.

A release said that Train No. 06140 Udhagamandalam – Coonoor Special will have two unreserved coaches from May 1. From May 4, Train No. 06141 Coonoor – Udhagamandalam Special and Train No. 06142 Udhagamandalam – Coonoor Special will have two unreserved coaches each.

Train No. 06138 Coonoor – Udhagamandalam Special, Train No. 06139 Udhagamandalam – Coonoor Special and Train No. 06143 Coonoor – Udhagamandalam Special will have two unreserved coaches each from June 1, the release said.

From August 16, Train No. 06136 Mettupalayam – Udhagamandalam Special will have one unreserved coach from Mettupalayam to Udhagamandalam and another unreserved coach will be attached at Coonoor and will be operated till Udhagamandalam.

Similarly, Train No. 06137 Udhagamandalam – Mettupalayam Special will be operated with two unreserved coaches from Udhagamandalam to Coonoor from August 16, one of which will be detached at Coonoor and the train will be operated with one unreserved coach from Coonoor to Mettupalayam.

The two unreserved coaches will comprise one second class sitting coach and one first class coach.

Sources in the Salem Railway Division said that ever since the resumption of the NMR services following the COVID-19 lockdown, only reserved passengers were allowed. With the unreserved coaches set to be restored in accordance with the demands of passengers, it will help in clearing the rush of passengers using the NMR services during the summer vacation.

As the NMR services between Mettupalayam and Udhagamandalam have mostly been booked till August, introduction of unreserved coaches for this pair of trains has been delayed till August 16, the sources said. There will be no change in the ticket fares as the fares revised in 2020 prior to the COVID-19 lockdown will continue, according to the sources.