Unreserved coaches restored in trains

With COVID-19 restrictions being eased, the railways have restored unreserved coaches in trains from Wednesday that were currently operated as reserved coaches.

A release from Salem Railway Division said that unreserved coaches were restored in Train No.16616 Coimbatore Junction – Mannargudi Chemmozhi Daily Express, Train No.16615 Mannargudi – Coimbatore Junction Chemmozhi Daily Express, Train No.22154 Salem Junction – Chennai Egmore Daily Express, Train No.22153 Chennai Egmore – Salem Junction Daily Express, Train No.22650 Erode Junction – Chennai Central Yercaud Daily Express and Train No.22649 Chennai Central – Erode Junction Yercaud Daily Express.