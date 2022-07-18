Unregulated vehicle safaris continue to pit Forest Department against local communities in Mudumalai

Safaris, apart from being illegal, were being operated at night posing a risk to wildlife and also to the people in the vehicles

Unregulated and on paper, illegal vehicle safaris continue to be a source of dispute between the Forest Department and the safari operators, in the buffer zone of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR).

Recently, a convoy of safari vehicles, being operated by the residents of MTR along the Singara Road was stopped by forest staff. “The safaris, apart from being illegal, were being operated at night, posing a risk to not just wildlife, but also to the people in the vehicles. The staff stopped the vehicles, but were surrounded by the operators,” said a top forest official.

Following the incident, a complaint was registered by the Forest Department with the Nilgiris superintendent of police Ashish Rawat.

When contacted, Mr. Rawat said that an inquiry is being conducted led by a police official of the rank of DSP. “There are around 200 drivers operating safaris in Masinagudi. We are in discussions with the Forest Department as to how they can stop these safaris from operating in the buffer zone, possibly by setting up a checkpost along roads like Singara and Moyar Roads,” said Mr. Rawat.

Police officials said that the Regional Transport Officer also had the power to suspend or terminate the licences of the drivers who were operating such safaris.

However, local activists and conservationists believe that only through dialogue and co-operation could the issues be resolved. “These people say that their livelihood depend on running these safaris. In this case, the Forest Department should open up the area for controlled eco-tourism that will help regulate the amount of traffic along these routes. Without regulation, there is no way to stop the vehicles, while also increasing the potential for negative interactions between humans and wildlife,” said Mr. Sadiq Ali, founder of the Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust, who added that all night safaris need to be banned in the reserve, as the vehicles posed a threat to wildlife, which use the roads with increased frequency after nightfall.