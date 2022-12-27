ADVERTISEMENT

Unregulated parking worsens traffic woes near Coimbatore Railway Junction

December 27, 2022 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The problem will be redressed by deploying additional police force in the area, says a senior official from the Traffic Police Wing of the Coimbatore City Police.

The Hindu Bureau

Auto rickshaws parked hapazhardly adjacent to the Coimbatore Railway Junction on the State Bank Road. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

Unregulated parking of vehicles in front of the shops adjacent to the Coimbatore Railway Junction irks motorists heading from Big Bazaar Street and Trichy Road to travel on State Bank Road in the city.

Auto rickshaw drivers who are not part of the auto stand near the railway station come to drop off passengers and wait on State Bank Road till they get a ride. This results in traffic congestion on the road, which also has offices of the District Collector, City Police Commissioner, and Superintendent of Police.

An auto rickshaw driver attached to the stand at the railway station said they have a dedicated parking lot, and they do not park outside. “Those who come from outside to drop off passengers park their vehicles on the sides of the road,” he said.

R. Rangaiyan, an auto rickshaw driver from the outskirts who came to drop passengers at the railway station, said, “we cannot go back empty for a long distance. So we wait for a ride, but not by obstructing the traffic, and we would move within few minutes.”

The trouble increases because of traffic snarls when buses are parked on the sides for a long time until they reach full passenger capacity, he said.

A senior official from the Traffic Police Wing of the Coimbatore City Police said the issue would be redressed by deploying additional police force in the area. Steps would be taken to ensure free movement of public transport and other vehicles on the road.

