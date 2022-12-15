Unregulated parking on commercial streets troubles public in Coimbatore

December 15, 2022 05:47 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Unregulated parking and encroachments on the commercial streets and main roads in the central zone of the Coimbatore Corporation creates difficulties for both the pedestrians and motorists.

S. Parthasarathy, a shopper, said pedestrians were unable to walk through the path meant for pedestrians as many of the ways were either encroached upon by the commercial establishments or the street hawkers. In some stretches of the Cross Cut Road, two-wheelers are parked illegally on the walkways.

The situation remains the same on the roads connecting Cross Cut Road with 100 ft Road in ward 48. Councillor Prabha Raveendran said, the small lanes were occupied with ramps and staircases. Because of this situation, the sanitary workers were unable to desilt the storm water drains in the area, forcing water to stagnate during rains.

Unregulated parking near Ayyappan temple on Chinnasamy Naidu Road in Siddhapudur also irks the motorists and school-going children during the peak hours. Two-wheelers and heavy vehicles were parked on both sides of the road, said the councillor.

A Corporation official from the Town Planning Department said, the department would conduct a survey of encroachments on Nanjappa Road, Cross Cut Road and 100 ft Road.

Earlier, a survey was conducted and a few encroachmentes were removed. Show-cause notice would be issued to the owners, who encroached the roads and pedestrian pathways.

Regarding unregulated parking, the official said the civic body would work with the Traffic Police Department to ensure free movement of pedestrians and vehicles.