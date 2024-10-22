ADVERTISEMENT

Unregistered hostels in Tiruppur instructed to upload particulars by November 20

Published - October 22, 2024 08:26 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

They should submit their trust deed, rental agreement, blue print, building licence, stability certificate, fire certificate and sanitation certificate, on http://tnswp.com

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Social Welfare in Tiruppur has given a month’s time for private hostels in the district to comply with the Tamil Nadu Hostels and Homes for Women and Children (Regulation) Act 2014

During June this year, the Department took the support of the Revenue Department to scrutinise documents of properties registered taluk-wise to determine the number of unregistered hostels used to house senior citizens, orphaned children, and women.

About 110 hostels have been registered under the Act in the district, according to official data.

TThe managements of unregistered hostels should submit their trust deed, rental agreement, blue print, building licence, stability certificate, fire certificate and sanitation certificate, on http://tnswp.com.

Homes for senior citizens should be registered under The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, with www.seniorcitizenhomes.tnsocialwelfare.tn.gov.in.

A press release issued by the district administration said administrators of unregistered hostels who fail to fulfil their responsibility by November 20 will be prosecuted under Section 20 (2) of Tamil Nadu Hostels and Homes for Women and Children (Regulation) Act 2014.

